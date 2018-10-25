UofM football gives free tickets to SCS students with good grades

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Elementary students across Shelby County have a chance to watch a University of Memphis Tigers football game for free - if they have the right grades.
UofM head coach Mike Norvell tweeted that elementary students with a "B" average or higher can get three complementary tickets to the November 10 home game.
Students must have their teacher or school administrator email tigers@memphis.edu with the eligible students' first and last names with “Reading Challenge” in the subject line.
