UofM football gives free tickets to SCS students with good grades
UofM Tigers head coach Mike Norvell (Smith, Courtney)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 25, 2018 at 5:27 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 5:27 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Elementary students across Shelby County have a chance to watch a University of Memphis Tigers football game for free - if they have the right grades.

UofM head coach Mike Norvell tweeted that elementary students with a "B" average or higher can get three complementary tickets to the November 10 home game.

Students must have their teacher or school administrator email tigers@memphis.edu with the eligible students' first and last names with “Reading Challenge” in the subject line.

