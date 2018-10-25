UofM Tigers ready for exhibition game against Lemoyne-Owen College

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The curtain will soon rise on the dress rehearsal phase of the Penny Hardaway Magical Tiger Basketball Tour.
University of Memphis plays its first of two pre-season games Thursday night against Crosstown compatriot LeMoyne-Owen at FedExForum.
It’s not the real thing just quite yet, but this is the first chance we will see Penny as the head bench boss of the Tigers against an actual opponent.
While we haven’t seen his team compete yet, we know Penny-coached teams are usually fast-paced both on offense and defense.
Penny also considers in-game adjustments to be his best asset as a coach.
All those factors are in play in terms of expectations tonight against Lemoyne-Owen.
“Offensively we want to be efficient," Hardaway said. "We want to run. We want to play with energy. That’s basically what I want to see offensively. Defensively, we want to pressure them. Speed them up. Usually when you speed up teams they don’t make the right decisions.”
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
WMC5’s Sudu Upadhyay is at the game and will have more coming up tonight on the News at 10.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.