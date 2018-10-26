Balloons from slain marine’s memorial travel more than 60 miles

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A set of balloons from Marine Sergeant Michael Brown's memorial traveled more than 60 miles from Bartlett, Tennessee to Potts Camp, Mississippi.
The balloon release marked one year since he was murdered while stationed in Hawaii.
Family and friends attached notes to the balloons with messages they hoped would reach Brown.
Kenesha Turner, Brown’s cousin, said she’s always wondered where the balloons go when you release them.
Potts Camp, Mississippi resident Shannon Boren thought the set of balloons escaped a family's car or a child's hands when they floated to her land.
"I looked over to my right and I saw a set of balloons there," said Boren.
She used the hashtag 'Justice 4 Mike' on the letter to look up what happened to Sgt. Brown.
From there she was able to find Turner on Facebook and tell her what she found.
"That's just like him to make himself comfortable in someone else's home," said Turner.
Boren said when saw the picture of Brown she had a lump in her throat.
She recalled the pain she felt when she received a call that her own cousin was murdered.
"The pain runs deeper than anyone could ever imagine. I love you Mike. Kenesha," said Boren.
Turner and Boren have written each other all week.
The two hope to meet one day, but said they already have a deep connection.
"[I] prayed out loud that the pain would eventually turn into peace," said Boren.
Turner said she feels like Brown showed her that she’s okay.
