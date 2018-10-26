Billionaire donates $500,000 to McDaniel super PAC

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A pro-Chris McDaniel Political Action Committee received a huge donation from a New York billionaire.
On October 2, Remember Mississippi PAC received $500,000 from Robert Mercer.
Tommy Barnett, director of Remember Mississippi sent the following statement:
“Momentum is swinging in Chris McDaniel’s favor and we are very grateful to the Mercer family for their significant donation to make sure the only conservative in the race crosses that finish line next month to become Mississippi’s next Senator. Mississippians do not want a Hillary Clinton voter representing them in DC. They don’t want someone who is in favor of increasing foreign worker visas so they can take the jobs of Mississippians. They don’t want someone who uses campaign funds to donate to her child’s school and buy a personal car.”
“They want someone with a strong, conservative record who will fight for them in Washington creating jobs and developing economic policies that will help - not harm - the people of Mississippi. McDaniel is the only lifelong conservative in this race.”
