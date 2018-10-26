Cloudy with drizzle today, some sunshine returns this weekend

NEXT WEEK: Sunshine will start the week next week. Monday afternoon highs will be in the lower to middle 60s. Overnight lows will stay in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday is also looking dry with highs climbing into the middle 60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Right now, it looks like a cold front will move into the region on Halloween, which is Wednesday. This will bring us showers and storms for most of the afternoon and into the evening. Meaning Trick-Or-Treating is looking a bit wet and stormy. Rain could also linger into early Thursday. Any storm we see could produce gusty winds and lightning. Highs will go from near 70 degrees on Wednesday afternoon into the lower 60s by Thursday behind the front. Overnight lows will go from the 50s to the 40s behind the front.