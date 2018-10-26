Cloudy with drizzle today, some sunshine returns this weekend

We will keep with some drizzle and clouds through midday and into the afternoon. A bit more sunshine is expected as we move into the upcoming weekend.
It has been a cloudy and foggy start to our day with patchy drizzle. We will see the isolated light showers linger through the early evening into West Tennessee and North Mississippi. We will see the clouds gradually clear tonight, becoming more partly cloudy. That means lows will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s tonight. Pushing into the weekend, we are looking at more sunshine and warmer afternoon highs.
TODAY: Cloudy. 30% Showers. Winds: Northwest around 5 to 10 mph. High: 59.
TONIGHT: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Low: 48.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Partly cloudy skies are expected this weekend. The extra sunshine will help temperatures climb into the middle 60s both Saturday and then into the upper 60s on Sunday. There is just a small chance for a shower on Saturday afternoon. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Sunshine will start the week next week. Monday afternoon highs will be in the lower to middle 60s. Overnight lows will stay in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday is also looking dry with highs climbing into the middle 60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Right now, it looks like a cold front will move into the region on Halloween, which is Wednesday. This will bring us showers and storms for most of the afternoon and into the evening. Meaning Trick-Or-Treating is looking a bit wet and stormy. Rain could also linger into early Thursday. Any storm we see could produce gusty winds and lightning. Highs will go from near 70 degrees on Wednesday afternoon into the lower 60s by Thursday behind the front. Overnight lows will go from the 50s to the 40s behind the front.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
