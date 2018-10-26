Drizzle today, more sun this weekend

This morning will feature fog and a mix of drizzle and mist. The roads will be wet, so extra time will be needed today. We will have isolated light showers through the early evening in west Tennessee and north Mississippi. Clouds will gradually clear out overnight, so we will have more sun on Saturday. High temperatures today will reach the upper 50s and lows tonight will drop to the upper 40s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 30%. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. High: 59.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 48.
WEEKEND: We will have more sunshine over the weekend, which will help temperatures climb to the mid 60s on Saturday and upper 60s Sunday. It will be partly cloudy with just a small chance for a pop-up afternoon shower on Saturday. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.
NEXT WEEK: We will kick off the week with sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s on Monday. Tuesday will also be dry with highs climbing to the mid 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s. Unfortunately, it now looks like a strong cold front will move into the area on Halloween on Wednesday. This would bring showers and thunderstorms for most of the afternoon and evening. Rain could linger through early Thursday. Some storms could be strong with lightning and gusty winds. Highs will go from near 70 degrees Wednesday to lower 60s Thursday.
