Drizzle today, more sun this weekend

NEXT WEEK: We will kick off the week with sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s on Monday. Tuesday will also be dry with highs climbing to the mid 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s. Unfortunately, it now looks like a strong cold front will move into the area on Halloween on Wednesday. This would bring showers and thunderstorms for most of the afternoon and evening. Rain could linger through early Thursday. Some storms could be strong with lightning and gusty winds. Highs will go from near 70 degrees Wednesday to lower 60s Thursday.