5 Great Things: NICU babies dress up for Halloween, student inspires play

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It's a cold, dreary fall day, and there are few better ways to warm your heart than to check out some of the 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week!
Some of Memphis' most famous faces celebrated student achievement joining Superintendent Dorsey Hopson on a purple bus, to visit schools across the district.
Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital dressed up babies in the NICU for Halloween. Most of the costumes were made by nurses at the hospital.
Memphis couple James Hanaver and Diana Stieg surprised each other when, unbeknownst to the other, they planned skydiving proposals during a jump with West Tennessee Skydiving. They both said "yes!"
More than 300 people became U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at Kingsbury High School, taking the oath to become U.S. citizens.
Memphis University School student Vince Boberski, 13, is the mastermind behind a book and now stage show at the Orpheum Theater after entering his story line into an online competition.
