‘He deserves to be punished’: Family seeks justice in 2-year-old’s death

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Friday, friends and family of 2-year-old Dylan Meeks filled several rows of seats in the court gallery, waiting to see the man who police said killed the toddler.
“Words can't even express how we feel right now,” said the boy’s godfather Gregory Crittenden Jr.
While in the care of Alan Johnson on October 10, Memphis police investigators said Johnson claimed to be playing with the toddler, throwing him into the air, but the boy slipped on the last throw.
Johnson said he caught the toddler by his ankle, then swung him to keep Dylan from hitting the ground.
He told police he saw the boy's neck go back and noticed he was not responding, so he called police.
“We can’t allow the public to believe that this is an accident,’ said Sam Young, best friend of the boy’s father. “This had nothing to do with any type of accident. The wounds that Dylan suffered, it’s way beyond any accident.”
Dylan was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries the next day.
Johnson was home alone with the child while Dylan's mother, Johnson's girlfriend, was at work.
Family friends, doctors, and investigators aren’t buying Johnson’s story.
Doctors determined the 2-year-old had a skull fracture, brain swelling, back and rib fractures, injuries to his liver and kidney, bruising to his stomach, and rectal bleeding. They also said his injuries were inconsistent with Johnson’s statement.
Johnson is now charged with first-degree murder.
“We got to let everyone know that this guy deserves to pay,” Young said. “He deserves to be punished. Dylan deserves justice.”
To ensure he gets it, Young and other family and friends will be at all of Johnson’s court appearances.
“I want him to look in all our faces and see Dylan,” Crittenden said. “Everybody who’s here. He needs to see Dylan in everybody’s face.”
Johnson's hearing Friday morning was continued until next month. Also in court this morning was
Dylan’s father was also at the court appearance but was too emotional to talk. His friends said he’s as strong as he can be right now.
