I-269 corridor finally opens, connecting I-55, I-40

DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WMC) - It’s been a long time coming, but the newly constructed I-269 corridor is finally opening for drivers.
The massive project is complete, connecting Mississippi and Tennessee. The project broke ground in 2011 and wrapped ahead of its projected 2019 completion date.
The corridor is a nine-mile segment between Interstate 55 and TN State Route 385.
The I-269 corridor will be open to the public, providing a four-lane controlled-access route from I-55 in DeSoto County to I-40 in Tennessee.
Latest estimates put a nearly $600 million price tag on the new interstate, according to Roads & Bridges.
DeSoto County officials said they expect the project to stimulate commercial and residential development.
Mississippi elected officials are slated to attend the grand opening along with Mississippi Department of Transportation leaders.
