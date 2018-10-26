Judge holds off on making a decision in lawsuit against Memphis City Council

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Judge Jim Kyle held off on making a decision in Save IRV's lawsuit against Memphis City Council Friday.
The 'Save IRV campaign' along with several citizens filed the lawsuit Friday afternoon in chancery court.
They claimed the council's actions violates state law.
This comes after the council approved to spend taxpayer dollars on their educational campaign for referendums on the November ballot.
The council spent up to $40 thousand to educate the public about the 3 referendums on the November ballot.
The city wanted to explain to voters why they should support extending term limits, suspending instant run-off voting and repealing instant run-off voting.
Both sides agreed they can wait until next week to have a full hearing on this issue.
They also had to agree not to spend any money until the hearing.
Attorney Bryce Ashby, representing Save IRV, said that they are pleased with being granted more time.
The city's attorney pointed to the city charter which says they are allowed to use the funds for education.
They will argue that point Tuesday afternoon.
