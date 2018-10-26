Kirby High School gives a sneak peek of new renovation

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A major renovation is underway at Kirby High School after a pest infestation forced school leaders to shut down the school.
Shelby County Schools posted a video to YouTube this week of the work being done right now.
From painting, to new lighting, ceiling tiles and technology, vendors are working around the clock to create a state of the art high school and get students back in the classroom.
SCS Superintendent Dorsey Hopson said he expected the school to be closed for at least eight weeks.
Executive Director of Business Operations Kathy Eikenberg said, “We knew there was an opportunity to really make Kirby strong, we’re just excited to see the finished product."
She said it’s been fun chronicling the day to day and seeing the changes.
SCS expects the new repair bill to be around $70,000.
