Memphis NAACP addresses voter concerns after court win

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis NAACP chapter is calling for more transparency from state and local voting officials about early voting issues.
The group will speak at a press conference Friday, one day after it got a big win in Shelby County Chancery Court.
The NAACP said voting issues in Shelby County stand out from the rest of the state. There have been reports of long lines, mechanical issues with check-in machines, and thousands of yet-to-be-processed voter registrations.
The press conference will serve to say residents deserve to know how Tennessee Secretary of State's Office, Tennessee Division of Elections and the Shelby County Election Commission will make a smooth voting and election process.
Thursday, Shelby County Chancellor JoeDae L. Jenkins sided with the Memphis NAACP and the Tennessee Black Voter Project after they alleged voter suppression and obstruction by the Shelby County Election Commission.
Jenkins ruled the commission must have a process in place for voters to fix any incomplete registration on Election Day.
Attorneys for the Election Commission plan to appeal the ruling, saying it puts an undue burden on the commission.
The NAACP will speak at 10:45 a.m.
