Memphis woman missing after escaping from Regional One Health

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - MPD has issued a Missing Endangered Person alert for Aleisha Hill-Dodson.
The 29-year-old escaped from Regional One Health around 2 p.m. Thursday.
Dodson is diagnosed with illnesses that require medication.
She stands at 5′2 and weighs about 109 pounds.
Dodson has brown eyes, black dreadlocks and a dark complexion.
She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and sweatpants with no shoes.
If seen, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.