Memphis woman missing after escaping from Regional One Health
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 25, 2018 at 9:49 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 9:49 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - MPD has issued a Missing Endangered Person alert for Aleisha Hill-Dodson.

The 29-year-old escaped from Regional One Health around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Dodson is diagnosed with illnesses that require medication.

She stands at 5′2 and weighs about 109 pounds.

Dodson has brown eyes, black dreadlocks and a dark complexion.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and sweatpants with no shoes.

If seen, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

