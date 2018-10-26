Old genomic test provides new results in early stages of breast cancer

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - There’s a medical breakthrough in the treatment of breast cancer.
Personalized care can now be determined based on a patient's genetics, the results of an old test with new results.
Doctors consider results of this test a game-changer for the future of breast cancer treatment.
New findings from a study show a decade old genomic test now can provide personalized care in the battle of breast cancer in its early stages.
During her annual breast cancer screening in May, doctors discovered a lump in Alethea Bragg’s left breast.
The diagnosis was stage one breast cancer. “I couldn’t feel anything,” Bragg said. “I could feel a lump at all, even after they said they found one in the left breast.”
Surgeons removed the lump a month later.
During that surgery, doctors collected the sample needed for the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score test, which analyzes 21 genes to determine the likelihood of cancer returning and the best course of treatment.
For Bragg, the test results meant no chemotherapy was needed.
“They said I needed to do radiation, but I wouldn’t need to do chemotherapy so that was what I was really glad about that,” Bragg said.
Bragg is among millions of other breast cancer patients who fall into a category where there is uncertainty about the best course of treatment for cancer in the early stages.
“These early stage breast cancer patients, we don’t know if they benefit from chemotherapy or not,” said Dr. Sal Vasireddy, hematologist and oncologist at Baptist Medical Group. “So based on some previous studies we generally assumed they would need chemotherapy, a majority of them would need chemotherapy.”
Now, that’s no longer the case. This test cuts out unnecessary chemotherapy, providing a new standard of personalized care.
