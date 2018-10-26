Owner of stolen classic car pleads for help

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Todd Hickman’s car was stolen from outside his office at the Eastgate Shopping Center on Park Avenue last Thursday.
The 1970 Cutlass convertible is more than a classic car to him.
It's a family treasure.
His dad gave it to him when he was 14.
Hickman kept it since through life's ups and downs.
He had the car restored in recent years, including getting the motor redone.
Hickman parked the car outside his office and, in a three hour span, someone stole it.
“It’s something that was so special to me. I couldn’t imagine somebody else would take it,” said Hickman.
A recent WMC Action News 5 investigation showed auto thefts on the rise in the Memphis metro area.
Roughly one thousand more vehicles were stolen in 2017 than the year before.
A small increase in the third quarter of this year calls for mid-southerners to be on alert.
“I keep looking out the window, thinking it’s going to be sitting there,” said Hickman.
He hopes someone has seen his prized possession.
“It certainly couldn’t mean near as much to them as it does to me,” said Hickman.
A ride with real history is now reduced to just another stolen car statistic in Memphis.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.