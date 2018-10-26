The Rain Isn’t Over Yet

Light rain and drizzle will continue over much of the Mid-South tonight along with patchy fog for many areas overnight and into early Friday morning
TONIGHT: Light Rain & Drizzle WIND: E 5 LOW: 51
FRIDAY: Cloudy WIND: NW 5-10 HIGH: 59
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy WIND: NW 5 LOW: 48
A low pressure system will move northeast overnight and through the day tomorrow keeping clouds and light rain and drizzle in the forecast. A drier pattern will begin to take shape Friday night making for a better weekend.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. A weak cold front will move through the area Sunday making for a partly to mostly cloudy day along with a very slight chance of a shower along the TN/KY border. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 60s with overnight lows falling into the mid 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. New data is now showing a front entering the Mid-South midweek increasing clouds and rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday which could have an impact on Trick-or-Treaters Wednesday night. Highs will remain in the 60s with lows in the 40s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders