The Rain Isn’t Over Yet

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. New data is now showing a front entering the Mid-South midweek increasing clouds and rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday which could have an impact on Trick-or-Treaters Wednesday night. Highs will remain in the 60s with lows in the 40s.