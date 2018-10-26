SCS student burned by mashed potatoes

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A father’s Facebook post about his little girl’s injuries has outraged people on the social media site.
The post showed what appeared to be severe blistering on her arms.
Rodney Harper took his daughter to Le Bonheur Hospital after he said she suffered second degree burns.
The little girl said she was burned by hot mashed potatoes served at Double Tree Elementary school.
Shelby county schools did confirm the incident.
They released a statement which read, “although privacy laws prohibit us from sharing any details about the child’s condition, the school staff quickly provided medical attention to the child.”
“All of our cafeteria staff follow strict procedures for ensuring safe food preparation temperatures, and we have verified that the food served on the day of the incident met proper temperature requirements,"
According to the USDA, food should be served at 140 degrees.
The burn foundation said scalding water can cause third degree burns at 140 degrees if on the skin for 5 seconds.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.