TDOT asks drivers to be patient for just a little longer

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - TDOT hopes to close I-240 and Poplar Avenue this weekend for the last time in 2018.
Memphian Meghan Medlin said over the past few months, areas around Poplar and I-240 have been areas to avoid on the weekends.
"[I] try to stay away just because I don't want to deal with the traffic," said Medlin.
Memphis resident Jennifer Shields worries for visitors' sake.
“You have people coming in from out of town… they get detoured, they don’t know where they’re going,” said Shields.
TDOT has closed I-240 and Poplar multiple weekends since June as part of the MemFix4 project.
The project has expanded over 18 months of accelerated bridge construction with a $55 million price tag.
Drivers said it's made parts of east Memphis a hassle to navigate.
After this weekend, those behind the wheel may get a break.
Memphian Rachel Fort is very excited.
“I think my husband will be just as excited as I am because we can’t get anywhere,” said Fort.
Nichole Lawrence with TDOT said another two to three full closures may be needed in 2019.
Overnight work will also continue.
The closures have been for safety's sake, with construction crews driving steel pilings in the middle of the interstate for the bases of the bridges.
Once all the work is done in June 2019, four bridges over the interstate will be replaced with added lanes on I-240.
