Volunteers build kits for disaster victims

“We've had such natural disasters of late, the floodings in India, Hurricane Michael, Hurricane Florence and even Hurricane Willa,” said Neil Gibson, senior vice president of FedEx’s customer experience. “There supplies within Heart 2 Heart these kits the supplies have been diminished, so we have replenishing their inventory, so these will be ready when the next disaster hit.” Heart 2 Heart is currently supporting storm victims in Panama City and Mexico Beach, Florida.