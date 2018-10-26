Volunteers build kits for disaster victims

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - More than 100 volunteers gathered Friday to build hygiene kits for victims of natural disasters.
FedEx partnered with Heart 2 Heart International on the project.
Heart 2 Heart is an organization that strengthens communities through improving health access, providing humanitarian development and administering crisis relief worldwide
More than more than 3,500 hygiene kits were put together.
“We've had such natural disasters of late, the floodings in India, Hurricane Michael, Hurricane Florence and even Hurricane Willa,” said Neil Gibson, senior vice president of FedEx’s customer experience. “There supplies within Heart 2 Heart these kits the supplies have been diminished, so we have replenishing their inventory, so these will be ready when the next disaster hit.” Heart 2 Heart is currently supporting storm victims in Panama City and Mexico Beach, Florida.
