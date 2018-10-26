Warmer weekend ahead!

NEXT WEEK: More sunshine Monday and Tuesday with highs dropping a little Monday in the mid to upper 60s. Highs Tuesday will jump back into the mid 70s ahead of the next cold front. Lows at night will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Halloween is still looking wet and maybe stormy with highs in the 60s. Timing for rain is still in question. We will have a better handle on how it will impact trick-or-treating by Monday, so check back for updates. A significant cold blast is possible for the first weekend of November.