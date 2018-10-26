Warmer weekend ahead!

Temperatures will hang in the 50s with more clouds through the evening with a gusty northwest wind.
TONIGHT: Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 51.
WARMER WEEKEND: Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with lows in the 40s to near 50 Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: More sunshine Monday and Tuesday with highs dropping a little Monday in the mid to upper 60s. Highs Tuesday will jump back into the mid 70s ahead of the next cold front. Lows at night will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Halloween is still looking wet and maybe stormy with highs in the 60s. Timing for rain is still in question. We will have a better handle on how it will impact trick-or-treating by Monday, so check back for updates. A significant cold blast is possible for the first weekend of November.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -
