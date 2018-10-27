Dodgers win Late, Late Late Show, cut Red Sox lead to 2-1

Jackie Bradley Jr.'s eighth-inning homer against Kenley Jansen tied the score, Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger threw out Ian Kinsler at the plate in the 10th to keep the game going, the Red Sox went ahead on pitcher Scott Alexander's throwing error in the 13th and the Dodgers tied it 2-2 on Kinsler's two-out throwing error from second base in the bottom half .