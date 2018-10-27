Elvis Presley Enterprises files lawsuit against City of Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The battle between Elvis Presley Enterprises and the City of Memphis over a proposed Graceland expansion is heating up. This war of the words could end up in court.
Elvis Presley Enterprises has multi-million dollar plans for the expansion and a lot of jobs.
However, the city says its hands are tied by a deal made with the FedExForum years ago.
"It's unlawful,” said Joel Weinshanker. “It's obstruction. We want to bring jobs to Memphis. We want to bring opportunities to Memphis."
Weinshanker, managing partner with Elvis Presley Enterprises, did not mince words about how he feels about the city of Memphis over the proposed expansion at Graceland.
He even went so far as to say it’s about vengeance from the city attorney and mayor in a new lawsuit.
"The city attorney for his own personal vendetta and the mayor for allowing him to do this,” Weinshanker said.
Elvis Presley Enterprises has filed a lawsuit accusing city leaders of getting in the way of the expansion which includes a 6,200-seat arena.
"Elvis Presley Enterprises wants to build an arena that in theory would compete with the FedExForum for the shows and things of that nature," said Memphis Chief Legal Officer Bruce McMullen.
McMullen said the problem lies in the fact that EPE wants to use tax increment financing, which he said would mean taxpayer money to pay for the expansion.
“What I think is the rub,” McMullen said. “We had a pre-existing contract with Memphis Grizzlies. It’s a use operation agreement where we said we would not finance competition against the Grizzlies in the area of public financing.”
Weinshanker doesn’t see it that way and feels the city and citizens are being deprived of what Elvis Presley Enterprises wants to do.
“We’ve spent $150 million at risk of our own money so far,” Weinshanker said. “We want to spend over $150 million more and bring more than 1,000 jobs to Memphis.”
It won't be City of Memphis or Elvis Presley Enterprises who decides who is right. It will be a court.
A date for a hearing has not been determined.
