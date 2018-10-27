Federal judge rules MPD must revise policy on political intelligence

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A federal judge has ruled the Memphis Police Department violated an ACLU consent decree from the 1970s by spying on protesters.
City of Memphis and the American Civil Liberties Union faced off in federal court back in August during a bench trial.
So, what happens now?
The court has imposed sanctions requiring MPD to revise their policy on political intelligence, train officers and establish written guidelines for the use of social media searches.
An independent monitor will also be appointed to supervise the implementation of the sanctions.
City of Memphis responded to the ruling with this statement:
The ruling can be viewed at this link.
