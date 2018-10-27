Federal judge rules MPD must revise policy on political intelligence

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 26, 2018 at 9:28 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 9:28 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A federal judge has ruled the Memphis Police Department violated an ACLU consent decree from the 1970s by spying on protesters.

City of Memphis and the American Civil Liberties Union faced off in federal court back in August during a bench trial.

The court has imposed sanctions requiring MPD to revise their policy on political intelligence, train officers and establish written guidelines for the use of social media searches.

An independent monitor will also be appointed to supervise the implementation of the sanctions.

City of Memphis responded to the ruling with this statement:

“We have no objection to working with the ACLU on choosing a Court ordered monitor to ensure MPD remains in compliance with the consent decree.”

