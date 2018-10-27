Friday Football Fever: Week 11 Scores and Highlights

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It’s Week 11 for TSSAA high school football teams, and that means it’s time for Friday Football Fever!
Here are the highlights and scores from Week 11:
Whitehaven fell to Germantown 19-37 and FACS lost to Lausanne 45-7.
Highlights:
MUS defeated Christian Brothers 37-14 and Fairley dominated Douglass 60-12.
Highlights:
MASE beat BTW 27-6 and St. Benedict lost to Briarcrest 42-5.
Highlights:
Tipton Rosemark 0 @ Nashville Christian 21
Collierville 28 @ Arlington 27
St. Benedict 5 @ Briarcrest 42
Bartlett 7 @ Cordova 35
Bolivar 7 @ Covington 35
Mitchell 44 @ Hamilton 8
USJ 21 @ Harding 35
Olive Branch 24 @ Lafayette 21
East 0 @ Millington 49
Brighton 21 @ Munford 27
Ridgeway 34 @ Southwind 0
Houston 50 @ St. George’s 13
Horn Lake 35 @ Tupelo 10
Central 22 @ White Station 19
Melrose 6 @ Wooddale 22
