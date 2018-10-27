Friday Football Fever: Week 11 Scores and Highlights

Friday Football Fever: Week 11 Scores and Highlights
By Jarvis Greer and Sudu Upadhyay | October 26, 2018 at 10:57 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 10:57 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It’s Week 11 for TSSAA high school football teams, and that means it’s time for Friday Football Fever!

Here are the highlights and scores from Week 11:

Whitehaven fell to Germantown 19-37 and FACS lost to Lausanne 45-7.

Highlights:

Friday Football Fever: Week 11 (Pt. 1 of 3)

MUS defeated Christian Brothers 37-14 and Fairley dominated Douglass 60-12.

Highlights:

Friday Football Fever: Week 11 (Pt. 2 of 3)

MASE beat BTW 27-6 and St. Benedict lost to Briarcrest 42-5.

Highlights:

Friday Football Fever: Week 11 (Pt. 3 of 3)

Final Scores:

Tipton Rosemark 0 @ Nashville Christian 21

Collierville 28 @ Arlington 27

St. Benedict 5 @ Briarcrest 42

Bartlett 7 @ Cordova 35

Bolivar 7 @ Covington 35

Mitchell 44 @ Hamilton 8

USJ 21 @ Harding 35

Olive Branch 24 @ Lafayette 21

East 0 @ Millington 49

Brighton 21 @ Munford 27

Ridgeway 34 @ Southwind 0

Houston 50 @ St. George’s 13

Horn Lake 35 @ Tupelo 10

Central 22 @ White Station 19

Melrose 6 @ Wooddale 22

Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.