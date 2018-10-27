Memphians trade guns for groceries

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Dozens traded in their guns for gas and groceries Saturday at Hickory Ridge Mall.
Memphis Police along with other organizers, like Bloomfield Full Gospel Baptist Church, hosted the event.
People turned in unwanted guns, no questions asked, and in exchange received a gift card for gas or groceries.
Organizers said it's all about making the streets of Memphis safer.
"These are guns that very well could end up in the hands of individuals who commit crime or whatever but we're glad to say we can take some of them off the street," said organizer Ralph White.
Since the program began a few years ago, Memphis Police have been able to collect 2,600 guns.
