‘Mighty Lights’ bridge lighting underway

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The big unveiling of the “Mighty Lights” will take place Saturday night, at the end of RiverArtsFest’s “Recharge the River” ceremony.
We’ve learned that private donors gave $7.5 million to buy the hardware and install the new lighting on the Hernando DeSoto Bridge.
Plus, $1.5 million was given to maintain the lights going forward.
The same donors also gave $6.2 million to light up the Big River Crossing on the Harahan Bridge.
The lights on both bridges can now be programmed to coordinate in countless colors and designs.
Memphis shot off fireworks in 1986 when lights were first added to the Hernando DeSoto Bridge.
Memphians bought the lights, bulb by bulb, with city school children even purchasing one through a penny drive.
That was 32 years ago, back when Presidents sent telegrams to congratulate cities for accomplishments like this one and Ronald Reagan did just that!
