‘Restoration Saturday’ attracts hundreds

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Hundreds of people stopped by Metropolitan Baptist Church Saturday for “Restoration Saturday.”
The event was intended to help people figure out how to get their driver's licenses restored.
Representatives from several government offices answered questions and gave information about how to expunge criminal records and resolve child-support issues.
Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said bringing the offices together under one roof is an easy way to help people get back on track.
"[There was a] huge crowd, which to me illustrates the need, the great need in our community for this type of service to continue," said Weirich.
She said her office and other government offices are already talking about holding another "Restoration Saturday."
No date has been set.
