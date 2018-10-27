Some sunshine and warmer weather this weekend

NEXT WEEK: Sunshine looks to last through Monday and Tuesday of next week with afternoon highs in the upper 60s for Monday and middle 70s for Tuesday. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 40s to lower 50s to start the week. Our next cold front will push into the region as we head into Halloween. Right now, the timing is still in question, so we will have to monitor how this could impact the trick-or-treating forecast. Once we see the front push out of the region, we could be talking about a cold blast to impact the Mid-South to start off November. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest as we push through Halloween and into November.