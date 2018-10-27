Some sunshine and warmer weather this weekend

Clouds will break this weekend, sunshine will return, and temperatures will rise as we push through Saturday and Sunday.
While it is a chilly start to Saturday, we are looking at much warmer weather as we push into the day. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected, the extra sunshine will help us warm up into the upper 60s by this afternoon. West winds will prevail today around 5 to 10 mph and that will remain with us through the night. Clear skies tonight will help us drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s once again. If you think Saturday is warmer, just wait until we move into Sunday.
TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Winds: West around 5 to 10 mph. High: 67.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: West at 5 mph. Low: 50.
SUNDAY: More sunshine is in the forecast for Sunday with winds becoming southwest around 5 to 15 mph. Those two factors combined will help us warm up into the upper 70s by the afternoon tomorrow. Overnight lows will stay in the upper 40s to lower 50s under mostly clear skies and southwest winds becoming light.
NEXT WEEK: Sunshine looks to last through Monday and Tuesday of next week with afternoon highs in the upper 60s for Monday and middle 70s for Tuesday. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 40s to lower 50s to start the week. Our next cold front will push into the region as we head into Halloween. Right now, the timing is still in question, so we will have to monitor how this could impact the trick-or-treating forecast. Once we see the front push out of the region, we could be talking about a cold blast to impact the Mid-South to start off November. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest as we push through Halloween and into November.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
