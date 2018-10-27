Subtropical Storm Oscar forms in Atlantic

(RNN) – The 15th named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season has formed.
Subtropical Storm Oscar is swirling in the middle of the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center announced Friday night around 11 ET.
Oscar is about 1,210 miles east-southeast of Bermuda, moving north-northwest at 9 mph, and packing maximum-sustained winds of 45 mph.
The storm is expected to turn toward the west and west-southeast and start picking up speed Saturday. It’s forecast to move in that same general direction through Sunday, when it could become a tropical storm.
There are no coastal watches or warning in effect.
Seven named storms have become hurricanes this season, which lasts until the end of November.
