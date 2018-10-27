UPS raises prices before holiday season

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The United Parcel Service prepares for busy holiday shipping demands by raising its prices.
According to The Wall Street Journal, “United Parcel Service Inc. is counting on a big boost in shipping capacity to avoid logjams in its network during the peak holiday shipping season, and the delivery giant is raising prices to help offset those investments.”
The company is also bumping up prices on domestic deliveries and putting additional charges on over sized packages.
“We anticipate delivering nearly 800 million packages during the period,” says UPS chief operating officer James Jay Barber.
To control the uproar in packages pushed by online shoppers, UPS is planning to build a more automated sort facility.
Peak holiday package deliveries are expected to be in effect from Monday, November 19 until Monday, December 24.
