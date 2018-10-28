BNSF offers reward to catch suspects involved in robbery

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police need help finding two men who robbed a railroad employee in broad daylight.
Police said a BNSF Railroad employee was working on the tracks near Democrat and Tchulahoma earlier this month when he was robbed at gunpoint.
The victim told police that the suspect stole his credit card, cellphone and cash.
Shortly after the robbery, one of the victim's credit cards was used at two businesses in Southaven.
BNSF is offering a $5000 reward for help finding the pair.
You could also be eligible for a $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers.
