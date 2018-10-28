Dry and Mild To Start But Changes Ahead

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Its been a beautiful and warm weekend and as we start the work in school week we will feel more of the same. Temperatures will take a slight dip tomorrow but highs will still remain on the milder side. Tonight, mostly clear and cooler with lows in the mid to upper 40s, skies.
It has felt more like spring today as highs have soared well into the mid to upper 70s across the Mid-south. A weak cold front will push across the region tonight, and it will shift the winds to the northeast and temperatures will be slightly cooler tonight and tomorrow afternoon. Even with the drop in temperatures highs will still be near 70 degrees for Monday.
THE REST OF TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Low: 49.
NEXT WEEK: Skies will stay sunny and temperatures will stay mild as we begin the work week. Highs on Monday afternoon will top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s south southeast winds around 5 mph. Monday night mainly clear and lows in the lower to mid 50s. Clouds will increase on Tuesday afternoon as a stronger cold front approaches, highs will rebound back into the upper 70s out ahead of the front. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.
HALLOWEEN & THURSDAY: The cold front that is expected to move through will push in by Wednesday afternoon. The latest timing keeps rain in the forecast during the evening hours but timing can still change so keep checking for the latest updates. There could also be some strong storms as it moves through Wednesday and Thursday . Highs on Wednesday will reach the lower 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. Rain chances will continue into Thursday, highs will fall about 10 to 15 cooler behind the front compared to Wednesday’s highs. Afternoon highs Thursday through Saturday will top out in the low to mid 60s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.
