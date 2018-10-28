Dry and Mild To Start But Changes Ahead

HALLOWEEN & THURSDAY: The cold front that is expected to move through will push in by Wednesday afternoon. The latest timing keeps rain in the forecast during the evening hours but timing can still change so keep checking for the latest updates. There could also be some strong storms as it moves through Wednesday and Thursday . Highs on Wednesday will reach the lower 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. Rain chances will continue into Thursday, highs will fall about 10 to 15 cooler behind the front compared to Wednesday’s highs. Afternoon highs Thursday through Saturday will top out in the low to mid 60s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.