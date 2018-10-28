Gasol, Conley lead Grizzlies to easy win over Suns 117-96

Suns: Ayton has scored at least 18 points in four of his five games this season. ... Josh Jackson started in the injured Devin Booker's spot. ...Jackson had six turnovers in the first quarter. ... Ryan Anderson, who has a reputation as a 3-point shooter, entered the game 3 of 15 from outside the arc this season. His percentage didn't get any better, going 1 for 3 from outside the arc.