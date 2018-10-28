Local organizations host food and supply drive for non-profit

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Dozens came together Saturday to help a longtime South Memphis non-profit.
The ShowStoppers Corvette Club of Memphis helped host a food and supply drive for the The Vance Avenue Youth Development Center.
The center is a safe place where underprivileged kids can go to for a meal,clothing, homework help, mentoring or just a place to hang out.
It also provides meals for up to 150 children a day.
One sponsor we spoke with said supporting organizations like Vance Avenue Youth is a step in the right direction.
The center is also in desperate need of a driveway with parking spots.
Founder Barbara Nesbit told us, they need to raise at least 16-thousand dollars to get the job done.
If interested in making a donation or learning more about the center, visit youthdevcenter.org.
