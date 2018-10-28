Man reunited with father’s missing wedding band

TEXARKANA, USA (KSLA) - Nearly a week ago, a Texarkana man returned home from a visit of an Oklahoma restaurant in not so good of a mood, not because of the food but what he left behind.
Four days of disappointment were erased with that post on Myra Black’s Facebook page last night. Last Sunday the family lost a family heirloom at a Shoney’s Restaurant in Henrietta, Oklahoma.
On Thursday, the sadness was replaced with joy and it's all thanks to social media and dedication of restaurant employees.
“I had assumed it was gone forever,” Ken Black said
It was the wedding ring of Ken Black’s father. Ken said his father gave him the ring after his mother died 27 years ago.
“That is probably the only family heirloom that I have," Black said.
Ken and Myra left the restaurant without the jewelry but later another customer found the ring.
Restaurant employees only knew Ken was from the Texarkana area and took to social media to locate him by posting a picture from security video.
On Wednesday evening, Ken was found. The restaurant’s manager Lester Sullivan took the lead in locating Ken.
“It was pretty cool to see everybody look and help to find this man’s wedding ring,” Sullivan said. “It was so special to him and i would hope somebody would do that to anybody if they had the opportunity to."
Sullivan said the ring is now in the mail, back to its owner.
“I should have already had it sized,” Black said. “And I guarantee when i get it, it is going right to the jeweler and it is going to be sized.”
Ken and Myra Black were in Oklahoma attending their daughter’s wedding.
