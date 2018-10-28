Man with kids shoots, kills masked man who opened fire at Birmingham McDonald’s

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Police have confirmed that one person is dead and two people injured after a shooting late Saturday night.
The shooting took place at the McDonald’s across from Princeton Hospital. A masked man entered the restaurant when an employee opened the door for a father and his sons to leave.
The masked man then opened fire in the restaurant. At that point, the father began shooting at the masked man.
Both the father and the masked man were struck along with one of the children.
Initial reports indicated that two adults had life-threatening injuries, and the minor had non-life-threatening injuries. Police later confirmed that the masked man is now deceased.
Authorities do not know at this time if the masked man was robbing the store or targeting an employee who worked there. Police indicate the father will not be facing charges at this time.
Police are asking that anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the Homicide Unit at 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.