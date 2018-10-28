Organizers unveil Mighty Lights

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Mighty Lights on the Hernando Desoto Bridge illuminated the final hours of River Arts Fest Saturday.
Organizers said they shined a light literally and figuratively on what Memphis has to offer.
The unveiling of the Mighty Lights coincided with the end of the first day of River Arts Fest.
The festival is in its 12th year.
It's home is usually on South Main Street, but was moved because of construction.
River Arts Fest Marketing Director Kelley Morice said, "We moved to Riverside Drive. It's our inaugural year at Riverside Drive, and the same night Mighty Lights is happening. It's spectacular for the city."
Saturday's display was synced to Memphis-oriented music.
12-year-old Amber Malone, with Make a Wish Foundation, used her magic wand to get the show going.
The lights will be on every night, with the music on special occasions.
A similar display can already be seen on the Big River Crossing.
