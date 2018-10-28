4-Star forward chooses Tigers

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Olive Branch High School forward DJ Jeffries announced that he will commit to the University of Memphis.
The 47th ranked player of his class committed to his former AAU coach Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers Saturday morning via Twitter.
He posted a video of his AAU jersey turning into a Memphis jersey.
When Penny was hired by the University of Memphis last Spring there was an expectation that the Tigers would recruit at a high level.
Jeffries' commitment is an example of Penny meeting that expectation.
Jeffries is the first consensus top 50 recruit to commit to the U of M since his cousin Dedric Lawson did back in 2014.
What's even more impressive is that Jeffries was committed to the University of Kentucky, one of the blue bloods of college basketball.
Within months of Penny’s arrival he’s now set to become a Tiger.
