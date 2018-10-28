Warm end to weekend, start to work week

NEXT WEEK: Sunshine will prevail for Monday with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s south southeast winds around 5 mph. Monday night we will see lows back into the lower 50s. Partly cloudy skies return for Tuesday as afternoon highs soar again into the upper 70s, lows Tuesday night will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday into Thursday we are tracking a cold front with an low pressure system. This system looks to bring rain and storms to end Halloween and start the month of November. Some storms could be on the stronger side, that means we will keep a close eye on this system as it pushed into the Mid-South. Highs on Wednesday will reach the lower 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. Behind the front, cooler air will funnel into the region. Afternoon highs Thursday through Saturday will hover near 60 degrees with overnight lows in the middle to lower 40s.