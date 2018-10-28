Warm End To The Weekend

NEXT WEEK: The sunshine will stick around through Tuesday. However a weak cold front will allow temperatures to dip on Monday but highs will still reach the mid to upper 60s and temperatures will rebound back into the 70s on Tuesday. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 40s to lower 50s to start the week. A much stronger cold front will push into the region as we head into Halloween. Right now, the timing is still in question, so we will have to monitor how this could impact the trick-or-treating forecast. Right now, it appears as if the trick-or-treaters will need to have the umbrellas handy but we will continue to monitor and update the timing of the rain as it is still a few days out. The front will move out on Thursday leaving us with some colder air just as we start November. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest updates on timing and temperatures.