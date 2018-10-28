Warm End To The Weekend

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Skies have become mostly clear and temperatures won’t be as cold with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
This warmer weather pattern will stick around through the weekend. Tonight, skies will be mainly clear and cool but as cool as we’ve had with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be out of the southwest. Its going to get even warmer for Sunday afternoon as an area of high pressure will allow the southerly flow to become stronger.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Winds: West at 5 mph. Low: 52.
SUNDAY: More sunshine and warmer for Sunday with breezy southwesterly winds around 5 mph but up to 15 mph at times. The strong southerly flow and full sunshine will allow temperatures to heat up to the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Overnight lows will stay in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
NEXT WEEK: The sunshine will stick around through Tuesday. However a weak cold front will allow temperatures to dip on Monday but highs will still reach the mid to upper 60s and temperatures will rebound back into the 70s on Tuesday. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 40s to lower 50s to start the week. A much stronger cold front will push into the region as we head into Halloween. Right now, the timing is still in question, so we will have to monitor how this could impact the trick-or-treating forecast. Right now, it appears as if the trick-or-treaters will need to have the umbrellas handy but we will continue to monitor and update the timing of the rain as it is still a few days out. The front will move out on Thursday leaving us with some colder air just as we start November. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest updates on timing and temperatures.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.