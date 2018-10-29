Breakdown: Why hurricanes spawn tornadoes

For tornadoes to form, instability and shear are necessary elements. Instability is warm moist air that is rising into cooler air at the higher levels, this big temperature contrast causes instability. As for shear, it is the turning of wind in different directions and speed as you go up. Hurricanes carry both elements. When hurricanes move on land, it will encounter friction which will disrupt the organized rotation and cause winds to weaken at the ground levels. Winds will come together from all different directions causing air to spiral upward. Wind speeds higher above the ground will continue at all different directions and speeds. This will create shear and instability making it ripe for tornado development. This most often occurs on the northeast side of the storm or also known as the right front quadrant of a hurricane.