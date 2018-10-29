Couple arrested following child’s “whooping” leaves bruising

HARRISBURG, AR (KAIT) - A Harrisburg couple faces felony battery and child abuse charges after investigators say the man whipped a child, leaving bruises, and the woman just sat and watched.
Camron Ramsey, 32, is being held on suspicion of felony domestic battery-second degree in the Poinsett County Detention Center. His wife, Samantha Ramsey, 27, is being held on suspicion of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and permitting the abuse of a minor, both Class D felonies.
Camron Ramsey is accused of whipping his stepdaughter with a belt after she reportedly threw some bubbles at her sister while playing during a visit with her mom, Samantha Ramsey.
According to the affidavit, the child had a bruise on her hip from the alleged beating when her biological father picked her up.
When her father asked Samantha Ramsey if the child had been spanked during the visit, she reportedly claimed the child had fallen off of a swing and had to sleep with an ice pack.
But, when detectives interviewed the child and her sister separately, both stated Camron Ramsey had “whooped her with a belt, causing a bruise on her right hip.”
Both children reportedly told detectives their mom, Samantha Ramsey “just sat back and watched.”
After reviewing the affidavit, Poinsett County District Judge Ron Hunter found probable cause Friday, Oct. 26, to arrest the couple on the alleged charges.
They are awaiting their first appearance in court.
