‘Glad to be vindicated': ACLU responds after judge’s ruling against MPD

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The ACLU of Tennessee is celebrating a big legal win in federal court against the City of Memphis.
A federal judge ruled late Friday that the city kept surveillance on protesters in violation of a 1978 Consent Decree. That judge also ordered Memphis police to take steps to protect citizens’ first amendment rights.
“We were glad to be vindicated,” said Thomas Castelli, legal director of the ACLU of Tennessee.
The group calls Judge Jon McCalla’s decision Friday a big coup for protected speech in Memphis and proof that despite technological increases in policing, citizens still have rights.
“It’s a whole new world of police surveillance,” Castelli said. “We’ve got to craft something that will take that into account.”
The ACLU sued the city for violating the 1978 decree that stated Memphis police would not engage in political intelligence.
Testimony from the 4-day trial revealed that’s exactly what they did through their Office of Homeland Security.
They did this by searching a social media collator for terms like “Black Lives Matter,” monitoring Twitter feeds of journalists, setting up a fake Facebook account named Bob Smith, circulating Joint Intelligence Briefings to officials outside MPD, and starting a so-called “city hall blacklist.”
McCalla wrote the city and MPD failed to comply with the decree because of a lack of training over an extended period of time. He’s ordered for an independent monitor to step in and watch over new training about the definition of political intelligence and social media search protocols.
“That’s a challenge all across the country for all police departments and all communities to determine how they want their police to police them in this type of rapidly changing technology that’s got such powerful, intrusive effects,” Castelli said.
The city declined to comment further Monday and referred WMC Action News 5 to a statement issued Friday night through Chief Communications Officer Ursula Madden.
