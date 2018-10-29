High school students get special drone training

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Students at one Memphis high school are getting hands-on training as they learn to pilot drones.
This is not your typical high school course. Students at St. Benedict at Auburndale are learning not just how to fly drones, they’re learning things that’ll prepare them for a career in technology across many fields once they graduate.
As they say, the sky is the limit.
Student Jesse Hollingsworth already knows a lot about drones.
“With drones, it’s always been fun flying little toys around but also the aspect of how they work, all the wires,” Hollingsworth said.
The school set up a drone studio last year for students to create and code drones for competition.
Brandon Turk of MidSouth Aerials heard about their efforts and wanted to help.
He set up a partnership with WozU an online technology education platform created by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple.
“We teach the basics, the fundamentals, everything they need to know, then we challenge them," Turk said. “‘Hey give me a crazy idea. What do you see a drone doing in 10 years?’”
Students like Jesse not only learn how to fly drones , they also learn the science behind it.
“I believe that this program will help me in my career and in my future with engineering and in computer science,” Hollingsworth said.
Students can eventually earn their drone license, proving the sky really is the limit.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.