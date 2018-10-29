Mississippi man charged with capital murder in toddler’s death

WALLS, MS (WMC) - A man has been arrested and charged in the death of a toddler, according to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.
Christopher Lee Waldrop, 30, is charged with capital murder in the death of 3-year-old Baylee Allen on Friday, Oct. 19 in Walls, Mississippi.
DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco said Waldrup was the boyfriend of the child’s mother, and the toddler died from shaken baby syndrome.
Officials said the toddler was in Waldrop’s care at the time and was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Waldrop is being held at DeSoto County Adult Detention Facility.
This is an ongoing investigation. No additional information is available at this time.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.