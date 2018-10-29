Memphians gather in solidarity with Jewish community after Pittsburgh attack

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Communities of all faiths came to show their support for the Jewish community at a vigil in Memphis Sunday night.
The vigil came after 11 people were shot and killed in a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday.
To show how high security concerns are for Jewish communities all over the country after this attack, we were asked not to share the location of the vigil.
Rabbi Director of Hillels Memphis Jerry Simons said, "This tragedy has really hit home for the Jewish Community and we're still, I'll speak for myself personally, in a state of shock."
Hundreds filled the auditorium, including Mayor Jim Strickland, Police Director Mike Rallings and Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner.
"Frankly it's scary. What this horrific tragedy has shown us is that there is nothing special about Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh could be any city, it could be any medium sized Jewish community in the country. It could be here," said Simons.
At one point in the ceremony, people were asked to stand if they were not of the Jewish faith.
That was to show how all Memphians are standing in the support of the Jewish Community.
Security was tight for the event.
One security leader in the Jewish Community said the unfortunate reality is they must be vigilant to fight anti-semitism.
But for the vigil, thoughts and prayers were focused on Pittsburgh and the Tree of Life Synagogue.
Leaders of the Jewish community said they will continue to strengthen their bond with the local law enforcement community to ensure an attack like this never happens in Memphis.
