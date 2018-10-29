2 men arrested for murder of 66-year-old

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 29, 2018 at 5:13 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 5:43 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Two men were arrested for the shooting death of a 66-year-old woman.

Shelby County deputies arrested 23-year-old Alfonzo Kennedy and 30-year-old Cortez Graham in a special sting operation Friday night.

Both are facing first-degree murder and attempted murder charges after investigators said they shot and killed 66-year-old Beverly Jacks on Wednesday.

According to a police affidavit, the men pulled up behind the victim's car on Wabash Avenue.

Witnesses told police Kennedy and Graham opened fire on Jacks' car with assault rifles.

Investigators said a 9-year-old was also sitting in the back seat of her car while this all happened.

The child was unharmed, however.

Both suspects are expected to face a judge Monday.

