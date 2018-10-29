2 men arrested for murder of 66-year-old

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Two men were arrested for the shooting death of a 66-year-old woman.
Shelby County deputies arrested 23-year-old Alfonzo Kennedy and 30-year-old Cortez Graham in a special sting operation Friday night.
Both are facing first-degree murder and attempted murder charges after investigators said they shot and killed 66-year-old Beverly Jacks on Wednesday.
According to a police affidavit, the men pulled up behind the victim's car on Wabash Avenue.
Witnesses told police Kennedy and Graham opened fire on Jacks' car with assault rifles.
Investigators said a 9-year-old was also sitting in the back seat of her car while this all happened.
The child was unharmed, however.
Both suspects are expected to face a judge Monday.
