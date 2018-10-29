Pastor arrested on identity theft charges speaks out

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Memphis pastor facing identity theft charges addressed the allegations on his social media Saturday.
Frederick Smith posted on Facebook, “Let me say that these are merely allegations and not fact. At no time have my wife or I ever committed identity theft or forgery. We are asking everyone to respect our privacy as we allow the legal process and justice system to properly mitigate this matter.”
Smith is charged with forgery, theft and identity theft after a woman told police he asked her to join a church “Mothers Board" in May 2015.
While visiting her, the woman said Smith took pictures of her social security card and driver's license.
When she started getting credit card bills, Smith promised to pay her back.
By October 2018, the debt had not been paid.
Smith’s wife, Jerri, has also been charged in the case.
