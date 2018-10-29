Police: Getaway car in hit-and-run similar to one stolen in carjacking hours earlier

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A man was beaten up and his car was stolen from a Memphis park. Two hours later, a man on a bike was hit by a car very similar to the one stolen hours earlier.
In both police reports, the victims said at least one suspect was armed. The possible suspects are described as being young men possibly in their late teens.
It was just another Friday night in this Central Gardens neighborhood when John Basek said his wife heard something strange.
“I heard a shout from my wife saying, ‘There’s something going on outside,’” Basek said.
Basek could have never imagined what he’d see next.
"I ran outside with my wife and we discovered a young man across the street on the ground,” Basek said.
According to the police report, a man was riding his bicycle home on South Willett Street when he was hit from behind by a silver car just after 11:20 p.m.
He told police four men, one armed with a gun, got out of what looked like a silver Hyundai Elantra, and started beating him up. The suspects took his backpack and a Samsung Tablet. The man who was allegedly attacked posted a picture of his bike on the app NextDoor.
He wrote, “Just glad to have survived that, I’ve got a baby due on Christmas.”
Just two hours before that attack, police responded to a call about a man who said his silver car was stolen from Peabody Park.
According to that report, he told police he was in the playground area when two men knocked him off the swing. He said one of the men pointed a gun at him and demanded his keys.
The suspects took his phone and car, a 2015 Hyundai Elantra. Officials said it’s possibly the same car as the armed robbery on South Willett Street.
Basek said sadly, he’s not surprised when he hears things like this happen.
“We live in an urban environment,” Basek said. “Things happen. It feels that they happen more often in Memphis and in Central Gardens than they should.”
Police said it is undetermined at this time if the two crimes are connected.
No arrests have been made in either case.
