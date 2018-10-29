MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With the Trump administration proposing harsher penalties for drug offenders, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on the States with the Biggest Drug Problems in 2018 to highlight the areas that stand to be most affected.
This study compares the 50 states and the District in terms of 20 key metrics, ranging from arrest and overdose rates to opioid prescriptions and meth-lab incidents per capita. You can find some highlights below.
States with the Biggest Drug Problems
- District of Columbia
- Missouri
- New Hampshire
- Michigan
- West Virginia
- New Mexico
- Indiana
- Rhode Island
- Kentucky
- Pennsylvania
Key Stats:
Alabama has 121 retail opioid pain reliever prescriptions per 100 residents, leading the nation. On the other end of the spectrum, there are 33 for every 100 District of Columbia residents.
West Virginia has 52.00 drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents. That is 8.1 times more than Nebraska, which has the fewest 6.40 per 100,000 residents.
Alaska has the highest share of teens who used illicit drugs in the past month, at 13.22 percent. That is 2.2 times higher than in Utah, which has the lowest at 5.96 percent.
Vermont has the highest share of adults who used illicit drugs in the past month, at 18.83 percent, 2.8 times higher than Iowa, which has the lowest at 6.77 percent.
To read the full report and see where Mid-South states rank, click here.
